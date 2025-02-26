Royals Infielder Predicted To Have Lock On Second Base For Foreseeable Future
The Kansas City Royals are coming into the 2025 season with a strong young core in place that was supplemented by several key offseason additions.
The team won 86 games last season and earned the second American League Wild Card spot, then went on to beat the Baltimore Orioles in the first round before falling short in the ALDS against the New York Yankees.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently outlined every Major League team's current plan at second base. Michael Massey as currently the starter for Kansas City at that position, and Reuter predicts Massey will have that spot locked down for the next four seasons.
"Massey posted a 105 OPS+ with 17 doubles, 14 home runs, 45 RBI and 1.6 WAR in 100 games last season, and he has the pop to serve as a secondary run producer behind Vinnie Pasquantino and Salvador Perez. He is a superior defender to newcomer Jonathan India, who will likely see the bulk of his action at designated hitter," Reuter said.
Massey slashed .259/.294/.449 last season with a .743 OPS. He broke into the big leagues in 2022 with the Royals.
The 26-year-old has also helped Kansas City emerge as a contender after several years of rebuilding, and second base should be in good hands for the next several years.
Yandel Ricardo is predicted to take over for Massey in 2029, but for now, the Royals are pretty well set at the second base position. We'll see how Massey performs in 2025.
