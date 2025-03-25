Royals Infielder 'Pushing To Be Ready' For Opening Day After Hamstring Strain
New updates have surfaced on the severity of a Kansas City Royals starting infielder’s hamstring injury.
First baseman Vinnie Pasquantino injured his hammy on Saturday while sprinting to first base and exited the game.
Per MLB’com’s Anne Rogers, Pasquantino’s injury was diagnosed on Monday.
“Vinnie Pasquantino has a Grade 1+ hamstring strain,” Rogers posted to X on Monday night.
“He’s doing everything he can to be ready for Opening Day. He won’t play in Arlington but plans on hitting in the cage today, then on the field tomorrow. Biggest box to check is being pain-free when he swings.”
Rogers also posted a direct quote from Pasquantino pertaining to the diagnosis.
"Pasquantino: “I plan on playing Thursday. But that’s just me speaking as a player.”
“Next couple of days will be determine if that happens,” continued Rogers, “and he’ll have to balance wanting to play right away versus being cautious this early in the season. But clearly he’s pushing to be ready.”
Will Pasquantino be ready by Opening Day, or would it be more prudent for him to take his time getting to 100 percent so that he doesn't re-aggravate the injury?
If Pasquantino does miss a bit of time, his bat will be missed in Kansas City's lineup to start the year.
Pasquantino, 27, slashed .262/.315/.446 to go along with 19 home runs and 97 RBI in 2024 for the Royals, appearing in 131 games.
He was snagged by Kansas City in round No. 11 of the 2019 MLB draft and is entering his fourth big league season with the club.
