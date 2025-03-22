Royals Starting Infielder Strains Hamstring: 'My Gut Is Not The Medical Staff'
Will the Kansas City Royals be without one of their starting infielders when Opening Day rolls around?
Saturday’s 9-5 victory for Kansas City over the Texas Rangers in the Cactus League was marred by Royals starting first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino pulling up lame while sprinting to first base.
MLB.com’s Anne Rogers was on the beat when the injury happened, although the severity of the ailment wasn’t initially clear.
“Vinnie Pasquantino pulled up while running out a double play to first base,” Rogers wrote. “Jumped around favoring his right leg, I believe. He walked directly off the field and back into the clubhouse with a trainer.”
“It is worth noting that was Pasquantino's final at-bat, he was scheduled to come out of the game this inning anyway, and he walked off the field on his own,” Rogers then added. “Will update when we get more info.”
A couple of hours later, details on Pasquantino’s injury came to light via Rogers.
“Vinnie Pasquantino has a right hamstring strain,” Rogers wrote. “The #Royals will evaluate it and have a better answer tomorrow on the severity.”
“I feel fine,” Pasquantino told me (Rogers). “My gut tells me it's not going to affect anything, but my gut is not the medical staff.”
Pasquantino, 27, was selected in the eleventh round by the Royals in the 2019 Major League Baseball draft. He has a career batting average of .267 to go along with 38 home runs and 149 RBI.
Pasquantino is poised for a breakout year as Kansas City’s starter at first; let’s hope the injury isn’t too serious.
More MLB: Did Royals Miss Huge Opportunity To Bolster Rotation? 'I'm A Little Concerned'