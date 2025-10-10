Royals Insider Hints At 7-Year Veteran's Return To Kansas City
Free agency is a crucial checkpoint for the Kansas City Royals this winter.
Expectations were high for the Royals in 2025 following a playoff berth a year ago. Instead, despite losing virtually no impact players, the Royals failed to execute, saw some unfortunate injuries, and wound up four games worse than they were a year ago, getting eliminated from postseason contention with a week to go in the season.
Kansas City's offensive failures, particularly in the outfield, were a primary cause of the club's woes. But a trade deadline acquisition helped stabilize things for the final two months -- causing a tricky decision for the Royals' front office this winter.
Mike Yastrzemski could be back in KC next season
After arriving in a July 31 trade with the San Francisco Giants, Mike Yastrzemski excelled in Kansas City. But he's entering his age-35 season, and the Royals have ascending young right fielder Jac Caglianone waiting in the wings after a rough debut this season.
On Friday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com previewed the Royals' offseason, and hinted that there was interest from the club in a reunion with Yastrzemski.
"A proven corner-outfield bat should be at the top of the Royals’ shopping list this winter," Rogers wrote. "They also saw what a platoon could look like when they brought in Mike Yastrzemski and Randal Grichuk at the Trade Deadline this year, and it’s not something they’re not opposed to doing again -- especially with interest in bringing Yastrzemski back."
In 50 games for the Royals, Yastrzemski slashed .237/.339/.500 with nine home runs (one more than he hit in 96 games for the Giants). He's got a career 113 OPS+, so the Royals should be able to expect at least league-average production if he returns.
There's also the matter of familiarity and how it impacts the Royals' chances of success. It's not always easy to convince free agents to play in small or medium markets, so the fact that Yastrzemski already got a taste of Kansas City (and presumably liked it) should help with recruiting efforts.
