Royals Lose Key Trade Acquisition To Braves In Free Agency

The Kansas City Royals were let down all season long by their offense, scoring the third fewest runs in the American League. They have come into this offseason looking for two bats in either free agency or via trade.

At the deadline, they acquired outfielder Mike Yastrzemski from the San Francisco Giants, and he for a time helped the Royals produce better results offensively. He gave them a little extra power from the left side of the plate.

However, he will not be returning to the Royals next season. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Atlanta Braves have swooped in and signed him to a two-year, $23 million contract with an option for a third year.

Where Do The Royals Go From Here?

Sep 28, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Kansas City Royals right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (13) jogs around the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Athletics during the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park.

After the Royals acquired him, Yastrzemski posted an .839 OPS and hit nine home runs. He finished the year with 17 bombs between San Francisco and Kansas City.

The Royals had previously been linked to him as a possible reunion candidate. However, chances of that happening were lost on Wednesday night.

For the Braves, the 35-year-old brings power from the left side of the plate, the ability to play all three outfield positions and a veteran presence in the clubhouse. Atlanta is looking to contend again after going 76-86 this year and missing the postseason.

For the Royals, they now have one less option to choose from as they search for outfield bats. The seven-year veteran wouldn’t have been too expensive, even for a small-market team like Kansas City.

He could have given the Royals exactly what they needed had they re-signed him. They’ll still be in the market for low-cost options, but they’ll have to choose from different options.

Randal Grichuk, who was also acquired at the deadline, is still a free agent. The Royals could also potentially look into signing somebody like Adolis Garcia.

They have even been linked to St. Louis Cardinals All-Star second baseman Brendan Donovan in trade rumors, so there are still plenty of options available for Kansas City.

But Yastrzemski would have been a good fit for a team looking to improve its offense for 2026. It will be interesting to see where the Royals go from here and how Yastrzemski will fare in Atlanta.

