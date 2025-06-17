Royals Insider Predicts Kansas City's Top Objective For 2025 Trade Deadline
As the 2025 trade deadline approaches, the Kansas City Royals are headed in the wrong direction.
Losers of their last six games, the Royals are suddenly buried in fourth place in the American League Central, and they trail the Boston Red Sox by three games for the third and final Wild Card spot. Their offense, which has been subpar all season, has gone completely silent.
If things don't turn around quickly, the Royals could be in danger of selling at the Jul. 31 deadline instead of buying, which was the obvious move when they were in playoff position. But one team insider believes there is a clear-cut goal to achieve if the Royals buy.
On Tuesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com predicted that the Royals would go after a power bat at the deadline, which would be a continuation of their failed strategy both this past offseason and at last year's deadline.
"It was what the Royals sought at last year’s Deadline, it was what they searched for this offseason, and it’s still something they need to inject into their lineup by the end of July this year. The Royals need a bat that can slot right into the middle of the order and provide the kind of fear and swagger pitchers hate facing in big moments," Rogers wrote.
"Entering Sunday, their 46 home runs rank last in the Majors and their 83 wRC+ ranks fourth-worst. The most obvious spot for a power bat to fit in defensively would be the corner outfield, but third base could be an option with Maikel Garcia having the ability to move around the field."
Calling the Royals' inability to land a power bat a "failure" might be a bit harsh, because they simply don't have the resources to pay what those hitters typically get on the open market. And that also makes it difficult to acquire them in trades if they've even made it to arbitration, much less free agency.
The Royals will have to get creative, either trading for a young hitter with years of control who can break out in a power capacity, or a veteran who has some flaws, but can drive the ball out of the yard (Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward, for example).
