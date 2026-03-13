Royals Trade 22-Year-Old Right-Hander to Complete Rays Deal

The Kansas City Royals announced Friday that they traded right-handed pitcher Matthew Hoskins to the Tampa Bay Rays, completing the trade made back in November for outfielder Kameron Misner.

Kansas City initially acquired Misner from Tampa Bay in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. The Royals sent Hoskins to the Rays as the player to be named later, officially completing the deal between the two clubs.

Hoskins was drafted by the Royals in the 12th round of the 2025 MLB Draft out of the University of Georgia. The 6-foot-2, 208-pound right-hander was one of six Georgia Bulldogs selected in the 2025 draft.

The return in the deal was outfielder Kameron Misner, who was originally drafted out of high school by the Royals in the 33rd round of the 2016 MLB Draft. He elected to attend college and was later selected with the 35th overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft out of the University of Missouri. Misner signed with the Miami Marlins before eventually being traded to the Rays.

Misner drew attention early in his career

Feb 25, 2026; Surprise, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Royals outfielder Kameron Misner against the Seattle Mariners during a spring training game at Surprise Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Misner was called up and made his major league debut in early August of the 2024 season. He saw limited action, logging just 15 at-bats during his brief stint with the club. The following year, in 2025, he saw the most playing time of his young career.

You may recognize Misner’s name from a viral moment when he made history by becoming the first player to hit a walk-off home run on Opening Day as his first career home run. In 2025, Misner slashed .213/.273/.345 across 197 at-bats.

First-pitch swinging!



Kameron Misner's first career home run is a WALK-OFF home run! pic.twitter.com/77K0dpZJQQ — MLB (@MLB) March 28, 2025

Misner has had a respectable spring training at the plate thus far. In 21 at-bats, he has slashed .286/.400/.571 with a .971 OPS during his first camp with Kansas City. That stretch was highlighted Tuesday by his first home run of camp, a no-doubt three-run blast that left the park quickly.

He is best known for his elite defensive ability, particularly in center field. He also possesses a strong arm and raw power at the plate.

This move was made to add depth in the outfield, specifically in center field, and a player like Misner is highly controllable. Entering the offseason, Kansas City made it clear it wanted to strengthen the outfield, an area that haunted the club last season. While Misner may not provide a major impact, he can still serve as a valuable depth option.