Royals Insider Predicts Young Hurler Will Help Team In 2025
The Kansas City Royals have some roster decisions to make in the coming weeks. Opening Day is almost upon us, and the Royals are looking to take the next step in 2025 after they made significant progress in 2024, winning 86 games and securing the second American League Wild Card spot.
They added some pieces in the offseason to bolster their roster, but they also have some intriguing pieces in the minor league system, particularly on the pitching side.
During the offseason, they acquired left-hander Evan Sisk from the Minnesota Twins. He has been optioned to Triple-A Omaha, but Anne Rogers of MLB.com predicted that he will make an impact in 2025.
"Expected move, but look for Sisk to help the Royals at some point in 2025," Rogers tweeted.
Sisk was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 16th round back in 2018 from College of Charleston. He was sent to the Twiins in July of 2021 in the trade that brought left-hander J.A. Happ to St. Louis.
In exchange for Sisk, the Royals sent outfielder Michael A. Taylor to the Twins to complete the deal. The 27-year-old left-hander has a unique delivery that has intrigued the Royals, and it is clear that the Royals have big plans for him in the future.
Obviously, he won't start the season in Kansas City, but it wouldn't be a stretch to see him called up to the Major Leagues at some point in 2025 and getting a chance to help the Royals.
