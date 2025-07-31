Royals Insider Reveals KC's Changing Goals As Trade Deadline Arrives
Trade deadline day is one of the most exciting days not only in Major League Baseball, but the entire professional sports calendar.
On Thursday, fans of all 30 teams wait with bated breath to see what their squads can accomplish. And few teams are in a trickier spot these days than the Kansas City Royals.
The Royals are down, but they're far from out. At 54-55, they sit just three games out of a potential Wild Card spot, and they've already proven by trading for Randal Grichuk and extending Seth Lugo that selling isn't an option they're considering.
So with the 5 p.m. CT trade deadline rapidly approaching, what can the Royals still accomplish to boost their chances at a playoff spot?
On Thursday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com revealed that the Royals now seek pitching more than hitting thanks in large part to the Kris Bubic injury, though their low-powered offense could certainly still use another big bat.
"The Royals made a couple of early moves to improve their lineup depth by adding Adam Frazier and Randal Grichuk, and they took a big piece off the market by extending Seth Lugo," Rogers wrote.
"The Royals could still use some offense, but what has become a more pressing need is pitching. They have three starters on the injured list right now, so they’ll be looking to add an arm or two. Bats are always on their radar, and the Royals would be willing to add if the right deal arises."
What arms could realistically be available to Kansas City? That might depend how much prospect capital they're willing to give up, as the rental starter market ranges from names like Merrill Kelly on the high end to Andrew Heaney on the low end.
General manager J.J. Picollo seemingly put his faith in his team to make a run this year with the Grichuk and Lugo moves. But he can still do more to give them a real shot in a wide-open American League.
