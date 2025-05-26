Royals' Jac Caglianone Gets Updated MLB Debut Outlook From Prospect Expert
The only thing louder than the calls for Jac Caglianone to be promoted to the Kansas City Royals are the sounds baseballs make when they rocket off the barrel of his bat.
The 22-year-old first baseman/outfielder exploded onto the scene in 2025 with a dominant spring training, followed by a dominant 38-game stretch in Double-A. But since arriving at Triple-A Omaha a week ago, Caglianone has taken things to another level.
After two Triple-A games without a homer, Caglianone has now homered in four straight. On Sunday, he had his first multi-homer game at his new level, and the first of his two blasts traveled an astounding 459 feet.
Meanwhile, Royals outfielders rank dead last in Major League Baseball with seven home runs. Now that Hunter Renfroe has been designated for assignment and is unlikely to return to the big-league roster, there would seem to be wiggle room to fit Caglianone into the picture.
On Sunday, MLB Pipeline prospect evaluator Sam Dykstra gave his updated timeline projection for Caglianone, which seemed to be a soft prediction for the end of June.
"Many eyes turned to Caglianone after Friday’s move (Renfroe), but the Royals’ top prospect still only has eight professional starts in right field and one in left on his résumé," Dykstra wrote.
"K.C. should prioritize getting him more work on the grass before throwing him into the deep end of the Majors. That’ll give him more time to finetune the approach, but given how quickly he moved through Double-A because of his bat, Caglianone could be out of Triple-A by the end of June."
It's fair to want more seasoning for Caglianone at a brand-new position, particularly because he was drafted as a two-way player, so this season has already been something of an adjustment. But there's little doubt his arm will play in the corner outfield, and if he has some growing pains on fly balls, it's worth getting his bat into a languishing Kansas City order.
Barring injury, it's a virtual lock that Caglianone will make his debut this season. But if he's held down any later than June, Royals fans might start to grow understandably restless.
