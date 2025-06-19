Royals' Jac Caglianone Makes MLB History With Unique First Career Home Run
It was well worth the wait.
In the 14th game of his major league career, Kansas City Royals rookie Jac Caglianone crushed his first home run against Texas Rangers lefty Jacob Latz. The ball left his bat at 106.5 miles per hour and traveled 387 feet to the bullpens at Globe Life Park.
Royals fans were overjoyed to see Caglianone leave the park, as the 22-year-old slugger was off to a 10-for-51 start to his career. But in typical Caglianone fashion, the swing itself was a stunning physical feat.
Caglianone managed to get on top of a Latz fastball that crossed the plate 4.22 feet above the ground. According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, it was the highest pitch a player has ever hit for their first career home run since Statcast tracking began in 2015.
Langs also reported that it was the second-highest pitch any player in baseball has hit for a home run this season, and the highest by any Royals player since at least 2008.
Combine that with the fact that the pitch was a 95-mile-per-hour heater in a left-on-left matchup, and you're left to marvel at Caglianone's incredible coordination, especially for such a tall and muscular player.
Caglianone's homer put the Royals up 3-0 in their quest for a three-game sweep of the Rangers. Texas and Kansas City both entered play at 36-38, so there's a chance the swing really matters in the American League Wild Card chase.
There will be many more to come, but it's a breath of fresh air to see Caglianone get his first dinger in the books.
