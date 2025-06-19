Diamondbacks $15 Million Slugger May Be 'On The Move '; Could Royals Pounce?
The Kansas City Royals don't seem to be in a selling mood, which means they'll be praying their offense gets better over the next month while scouring the trade market for big bats.
It's no secret that the Royals' light-hitting ways have dragged them down in the standings. With only 249 runs, the second-fewest in all of Major League Baseball, the Royals sit at 36-38, two games out of playoff position in the largely mediocre American League.
If there's one saving grace, it's that the Royals have almost no limitations on which positions they can upgrade. Bobby Witt Jr. will remain entrenched at shortstop, but second and third base, as well as the entire outfield, could be positions of need, with breakout star Maikel Garcia able to play a utility role.
No one on the Royals has more than 10 home runs this season. What if they could add a slugger who currently has 21?
On Wednesday, insider Russell Dorsey of Yahoo Sports named Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez among a group of star players who could be "on the move" at this year's trade deadline.
"Right-handed power is hard to come by in baseball these days, which makes Eugenio Suárez a highly coveted player. The D-backs’ third baseman has been one of the game’s top power threats this season, batting .234 with 21 home runs and 58 RBI," Dorsey wrote.
"Suárez, who will be a free agent at season’s end, is also considered one of the game’s top personalities and has the ability to bring a clubhouse together — an added benefit for any contender."
The Royals should be all over Suárez if he's available. His .825 OPS is the fourth-highest among qualified third basemen, and no one at the position has hit more long balls. He's not the greatest defender, but for half a season, the Royals can stomach it, especially if they can get him some designated hitter days.
Eating the remainder of Suárez's $15 million salary might not be the ideal scenario for the Royals' front office, but if they truly believe they have a championship window open, they have to make bold moves, and that sometimes requires getting uncomfortable with pushing the payroll.
More MLB: MLB Insider Predicts Royals' Odds Of Selling At 2025 Trade Deadline