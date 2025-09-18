Royals' Jonathan India Ranked Low Among MLB Starting Second Basemen
The Kansas City Royals are on the outside looking in with 10 games remaining on the regular season schedule. They are seven games out of the third American League Wild Card spot and are 76-76 entering Thursday's game against the Seattle Mariners. They have not been able to get much offensive production this year, and it has led them to where they are now.
The Jonathan India trade in particular is one they would probably like to have back. Brady Singer has done well for the Cincinnati Reds, while India has struggled at the plate.
When ranking every Major League team's starting second baseman, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report had India low on the list at No. 27.
Jonathan India Ranked Low Among MLB Second Basemen
"With a career-low .344 slugging percentage and a dip in his walk rate (12.6 to 9.7 percent), India has not been the difference-making table-setter the Royals were hoping for when he was acquired from the Reds during the offseason in exchange for Brady Singer. The 28-year-old has one more year of club control remaining and could be a non-tender candidate this winter for a cost-conscious Royals team," Reuter wrote on Thursday.
India was acquired from the Reds last offseason in exchange for Singer. The Royals were hoping he could boost their offensive production after their lineup let them down in their ALDS loss to the New York Yankees. Unfortunately, it hasn't turned out that way.
India is hitting just .235/.326/.344 with eight home runs, 42 RBI and a poor .670 OPS. He was the National League Rookie of the Year in 2021 with the Reds, but hasn't been able to match that success in recent years.
He has not been what the Royals thought he would be entering the 2025 season, and he also has struggled with various injuries this year. He's under contract for one more year, but it's always possible that the Royals could look into trading him this winter as they look for better alternatives to improve their offense for 2026.
The Royals are on the verge of being eliminated from the postseason race, and while India is not the sole reason for this, his struggles haven't helped matters.
It will be interesting to see what the Royals decide to do with him in the offseason and if he'll be with the team next year.
More MLB: Royals' Cole Ragans Offers 3-Word Response to Long-Awaited Injury Return