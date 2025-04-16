Royals Legend Comments On Manny Machado's Home Run Celebration
The Kansas City Royals are off to a slow start. They own an 8-10 record through their first 18 games and lost another tough game against the New York Yankees on Tuesday night.
The offense has been the main issue for the Royals to start the season, and that will be the key to them orchestrating a turnaround and making a return trip to the postseason.
Elsewhere in Major League Baseball, Manny Machado of the San Diego Padres hit a big home run after the Chicago Cubs dropped two pop-ups. Machado had a little celebration after his home run too.
On X, Royals legend Eric Hosmer discussed the celebration and jokingly threw shade at Machado for his home run celebration.
"Classless move by Uncle Manny hitting a homer after two dropped foul balls," Hosmer joked.
Machado was a teammate of Hosmer's in San Diego. Hosmer left the Royals in 2018 to join the Padres on a seven-year contract, and while in San Diego, Hosmer helped guide the Padres to a Wild Card berth in 2020.
But Hosmer here was clearly poking fun at people who criticize bat flips and say that they are "disrespectful" rather than celebrating the moment in which a player hit a home run.
Hosmer clearly had no issue with what his former teammate did in this moment, but obviously enjoyed poking a little fun at those who are against the idea of bat flips after home runs.
While the Royals suffered a 4-2 loss to the Yankees, San Diego also lost to the Cubs by a final of 2-1.
