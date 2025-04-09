Royals Legend Praises Team's Top Prospect After Torrid Start To 2025
The Kansas City Royals have picked up some momentum after a slow start to the 2025 season. They have now won three consecutive games and own a record of 6-5, which has brought them to within one game of the American League Central leading Detroit Tigers.
They are getting contributions from several of their young players, but there is one player in particular who might join the ranks soon and contribute to the team.
Top prospect Jac Caglianone is off to a red-hot start at Triple-A Omaha and is learning right field. However, Royals legend Eric Hosmer believes that Caglianone's time will arrive sooner rather than later.
"Jac continues to apply pressure on JJ and the front office. Feel like the plan was try to get him acclimated to RF as he developing, hoping by mid-summer he’s comfortable to play RF in big leagues, but at this point what he’s showing with the bat who cares about the position let’s just get him in the middle of that lineup with Vinnie BWJ and Salvy," Hosmer posted on X.
Caglianone is certainly playing well, and Hosmer might be onto something here. It won't be long before the Royals will decide to call him up and add him to the lineup.
The lineup needs some extra thump, and if Caglianone can adjust well to Major League pitching, he could be the missing piece they need in order to get over the hump and truly compete for a World Series title.
We'll see if Hosmer's prediction comes true.
More MLB: Royals No. 1 Prospect Blasts 468-Foot Home Run, Makes Case For Triple-A Promotion