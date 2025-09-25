Royals' Likely Offseason Trade Strategy Revealed By Team Insider
After a disappointing end to their season, the Kansas City Royals will undoubtedly have moves to make this offseason.
The Royals entered play on Thursday fourth in runs allowed as a pitching staff, but fifth-worst in runs scored. It's the continuation of a trend from a year ago, which is concerning because their offseason was primarily focused on improving the lineup.
Last winter, we saw the Royals trade a big-league-caliber starter in Brady Singer for Jonathan India, who was supposed to be an impact leadoff hitter. The move didn't pan out as planned, but it sure sounds like we can expect more attempts at the same goal this winter.
Who could Royals trade this winter?
On Wednesday, Royals beat reporter Anne Rogers hinted that the team's offseason strategy would likely involve trying to deal from the starting pitching depth to secure more offense, and listed a number of starters who could be involved in trades.
"The Royals won’t be afraid to use their starting pitching depth to trade for a bat," Rogers wrote. "Cole Ragans, Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha figure to anchor the front of the 2026 rotation. Kolek, Kris Bubic, Noah Cameron, Ryan Bergert, Luinder Avila and Bailey Falter could all enter spring as rotation candidates.
"Other teams will certainly have interest in that group, especially in Bubic, Cameron, Kolek and Bergert. So the Royals will have to decide who they’re willing to part with and for whom."
Kansas City could be most inclined to deal Bubic, as he is entering the final year on his rookie contract before free agency. But he was also their only All-Star in the rotation this year, so they'd be coutning on his younger counterparts to pick up the slack.
What positions will the Royals look to upgrade? Ironically, India's second-base position seems like a spot that could use an upgrade, but the outfield represents a more pressing need. But in reality, all positions should be on the table
