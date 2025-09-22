Inside The Royals

Royals' 'Likely' Salvador Perez Contract Decision Revealed By Insider

Hard to ever envision the captain leaving KC...

Jackson Roberts

Sep 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) reacts with teammates after hitting a three-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the sixth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) reacts with teammates after hitting a three-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the sixth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
It seems all but guaranteed that catcher and captain Salvador Perez will be back with the Kansas City Royals next season.

This year marks the final guaranteed season of Perez's four-year, $82 million extension. However, the Royals have a $13.5 million club option with a $2 million buyout for next year. Is the decision as simple as picking up that option and locking Perez in for one more season?

USA Today insider Bob Nightengale sure seems to think so.

Insider's Salvador Perez club option prediction

Salvador Perez
Sep 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) hits a home run during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

On Sunday, Nightengale claimed that Perez was "likely" to have his club option exercised for his age-36 season, which would also be his 17th year with the Royals.

"The Kansas City Royals are likely to pick up All-Star catcher Salvador Perez’s $13.5 million club option in 2026 considering it’s an $8.5 million paycut after producing 30 homers and 95 RBIs this season," wrote Nightengale.

"Perez is one of only eight catchers who have hit 300 or more home runs in their major league career, and six are in the Hall of Fame."

It's somewhat nebulous as to whether Nightengale is reporting that Perez's option is likely to be picked up, or simply speculating it based on the perceived value of the deal based on the pay reduction.

If there is an alternative, it's the Royals wiping that option by giving Perez a multi-year extension, which seems like a fair bet as well based on general manager J.J. Picollo's comments last week.

“Trading Freddy (Fermin), for me, is a pretty good indication of where Salvy’s going to be next year,” Picollo said, per Anne Rogers of MLB.com. “There are some things we've got to work through. But I think it's pretty safe to say Salvy is going to be a Royal.”

Indeed, it's hard to see Perez ever playing in another uniform. But careers don't always end the way they're supposed to on paper, and while Perez isn't in full-on decline, he's likely incapable of carrying a franchise and catching every day for 162 games.

How the Royals choose to take care of Perez will also have plenty of implications on the payroll in 2026 and beyond.

