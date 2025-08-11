Royals Listed As Possible Fit For Ex-Yankees Outfielder
The Kansas City Royals were buyers at the trade deadline, adding pitchers Stephen Kolek, Ryan Bergert and Bailey Falter and improving their offense with the additions of Adam Frazier, Mike Yastrzemski and Randal Grichuk. However, the offense still remains a bit of an issue, especially the outfield.
The Royals are 58-60 and sit four games back of the final American League Wild Card spot, but they have three teams ahead of them. The New York Yankees currently hold the spot.
The waiver deadline is approaching. Perhaps the Royals could dive into the waiver wire and pick up a few pieces to help bolster their offense for the stretch run of the 2025 season. There are even some players that are not under contract. Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report proposed the idea of Kansas City picking up Alex Verdugo after he was released by the Atlanta Braves.
"Still just 28 years old this spring, he finally agreed to a minor league deal with Atlanta in late March, which turned into a spot on the big league roster not long after the Braves lost Jurickson Profar to an 80-game suspension," Miller wrote.
"And there he sits once again, unsigned for over a month at this point, even as teams like the Guardians, Royals and Phillies could put just about any warm body with outfield experience to some use."
Verdugo spent last season with the Yankees. He hit just .233/.291/.356 with 13 home runs, 61 RBI and a .647 OPS and struck out to end the World Series. However, he was 12th in the AL MVP race in 2020, his first year with the Boston Red Sox.
He possesses power from the left side of the plate and can also play all three outfield positions. He made his Major League debut in 2017 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, joined the Red Sox as part of the Mookie Betts trade and went to the Yankees for the 2024 season.
He was briefly with the Atlanta Braves this season before they released him.
But the Royals could use some help. He's a veteran presence and could significantly boost their outfield production if he can regain his old form. The Royals still have a chance at the postseason.
It will be interesting to see if they try to bring him on board for the stretch run.
