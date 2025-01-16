Royals Loosely Linked To Ex-Cardinals Gold Glove Winner
The Kansas City Royals have made some solid moves this offseason. Their biggest move was likely the trade to acquire Jonathan India and Joey Wiemer from the Cincinnati Reds for right-hander Brady Singer, but they also brought back veteran starters Michael Wacha and Michael Lorenzen.
The Royals should not be done, however. They need to add at least one more bat to boost their lineup, and there are plenty of affordable options available on the free agent market.
On Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN listed former St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Harrison Bader as a key remaining free agent and noted that the Royals do need another bat.
"Austin Hays, Alex Verdugo and Harrison Bader are veterans likely to wind up on Opening Day rosters. The teams that have entertained signing an outfielder include the Toronto Blue Jays, San Diego Padres, Houston Astros, Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Los Angeles Angels and Cincinnati Reds," Passan wrote. "The Kansas City Royals need another bat, the Pittsburgh Pirates could use a solid corner option, and the A's just need to spend on someone."
Bader has spent most of his career with the Cardinals. In 2022, he was traded to the New York Yankees and has since made brief stops with the Reds and Mets. He hit just .236 last season but did pop 12 home runs as a key bench bat.
The former Gold Glove award winner can also boost the Royals defense in the outfield in addition to providing some power from the right side of the plate.
More MLB: Ex-Yankees, Rangers Two-Time All-Star Floated As Realistic Royals Free-Agent Target