Royals Manager Praises Team's Hottest Starter After Big Win

The Royals' best starter this year has been somebody unexpected.

Kansas City Royals pitcher Kris Bubic (50) throws during the first inning of their game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, March 31, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
The Kansas City Royals are off to a bit of a slow start in 2025, as they are 4-5 through their first nine games of the yeare. However, they picked up a big 4-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday afternoon to pull off a series victory.

Leading the way was left-hander Kris Bubic, who gave the Royals 6 2/3 innings of one-run baseball and earned his second win of the year. He is the first Royals pitcher since 2021 to win his first two starts of the year.

After the win, manager Matt Quatraro had nothing but good things to say about his left-hander.

"He's got deception, he's got carry, he's got multiple-plus pitches," the Royals skipper said. "He's throwing the ball with a lot of confidence right now."

Bubic certainly is pitching with a lot of confidence. In spring training, the Royals had a few options to choose from for the final spot in their starting rotation. Bubic was up against Daniel Lynch IV, Kyle Wright and Alec Marsh.

However, it was Bubic that ultimately performed the best and ran with the job out of spring training. So far, the young left-hander has a 0.71 ERA through his first two starts of the 2025 season, which is a good sign for the Royals.

Bubic is a solid left-handed option and strengthens a rotation that already features Cole Ragans, Seth Lugo, Michael Wacha and Michael Lorenzen. It will certainly be interesting to see how he does as the season progresses.

