Royals New Acquisition Has Been One Of Team's Brightest Stars
The Kansas City Royals have started to pick up some momentum. After a slow start to the year, they now are 6-5 and have won three games in a row.
Kansas City is also in second place in the American League Central, one game behind the division leading Detroit Tigers. One of their newest acquisitions has performed quite well to start the year.
They acquired Jonathan India from the Cincinnati Reds and found themselves somebody who can hit from the leadoff spot. Oliver Vandervoort of FanSided listed India as somebody who has been exactly what the Royals needed in 2025.
"When the Royals acquired India from the Cincinnati Reds, there were some who wondered if they might regret getting rid of a very lovely rotation piece in Brady Singer for a former Rookie of the Year who has put up good, but not great, numbers since that debut season," Vandervoort wrote.
However, so far, so good for India, who has been a great table setter for Kansas City in this early part of the season before sluggers like Bobby Witt Jr. start hitting or phenoms like Jac Caglianone are called up."
India is hitting .256/.396/.333 with two RBI and a .729 OPS. He hasn't hit a home run yet, but has performed well at the plate, giving the Royals exactly what they need from the top spot of the lineup.
The 2025 Royals will certainly benefit from having India around, and they are already reaping the rewards of such a savvy offseason trade with the Reds.
More MLB: Royals No. 1 Prospect Blasts 468-Foot Home Run, Makes Case For Triple-A Promotion