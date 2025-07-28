Royals New Addition's Response To Being Traded Will Fire Up KC Fans
The Kansas City Royals may still have a hill to climb, but momentum is now on their side.
There was a time when it looked like the Royals might sell at the trade deadline, which is always demoralizing for a clubhouse. Not only does that appear to be off the table now, but the Royals also brought in reinforcements.
In former Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Randal Grichuk, the Royals have a certified masher of left-handed pitching. And the 12-year veteran moved mountains to make his Royals debut on Sunday.
After the Royals acquired him in a trade that was first reported on Saturday evening, Grichuk flew to Kansas City from Phoenix before dawn to make his debut in the series finale against the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday afternoon.
“When they called, they said, ‘If you’re willing to be here to play, we want you in the lineup [Sunday],’” Grichuk said, per Anne Rogers of MLB.com. “And I want to play. That’s kind of my MO. I said, ‘Let’s do it, we’ll make it happen even if it’s crazy travel. It was a crazy whirlwind of a trip, but I’m excited to be here and settle down and settle in.”
Facing lefty starter Joey Cantillo, Grichuk went 1-for-4 with a line drive single to left field. He batted sixth and played left field in the Royals' 4-1 win, sealing a series victory that put Kansas City within 3 1/2 games of a playoff spot.
Grichuk also said he strongly considered signing with the Royals before the season before choosing a reunion with Arizona. So joining this Kansas City team in the middle of a playoff push is something of a full-circle moment.
“We had talked pretty intensively about signing here,” Grichuk said. “Had multiple competitive offers and ended up choosing Arizona. There was a point where I really thought I was going to be here. So kind of full circle now being here after those times this offseason where I thought I was a Kansas City Royal. I’m excited to be here.”
No one is confusing Grichuk with Aaron Judge, but his competence could be the difference for an outfield that has lacked it all season.
