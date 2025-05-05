Royals Offense Considered Team's Biggest Weakness In 2025
The Kansas City Royals have picked themselves up off the mat after a dreadful 8-14 start to the 2025 season. They have now won 11 of their last 13 games and sit at 19-16, while also being in possession of the third American League Wild Card spot.
The Royals pitching has been their biggest strength so far this season. So far, the offense has been their biggest weakness. With the exception of an 11-run outburst on Sunday against the struggling Baltimore Orioles, the offense has been quiet beyond Bobby Witt Jr.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller listed all hitters aside from Witt as the Royals biggest weakness.
"We marveled last year at the Royals making the playoffs despite Witt ending up with more fWAR than the rest of his bat-wielding teammates combined. But with the catching tandem of Sal Perez and Freddy Fermin starting slow while Michael Massey and Vinnie Pasquantino have both taken huge steps backward, KC's offense has become even more of a one-man show than it was in 2024," Miller writes.
The Royals have plenty of pitching depth, so they could potentially afford to trade away an arm at the deadline and find a way to boost their lineup. Witt needs protection in the lineup if the Royals are going to make another postseason run in 2025.
Without that protection, the offense will continue to struggle. J.D. Martinez also remains unsigned, so it might not be the worst idea for the Royals to try and sign him to a deal.
