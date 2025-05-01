Royals Pitching Prospect Could Be Trade Candidate At Deadline
The Kansas City Royals are currently without left-hander Cole Ragans, who left his last start with a groin injury. They recalled pitching prospect Noah Cameron to take his place.
Cameron made his first start of the 2025 season on Wednesday and took a no-hitter into the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Steinbrenner Field.
"Cameron entered this game after a solid low-3.00 ERA start to the 2025 season in Triple-A, and an equally impressive season across the upper minors in 2024," Caleb Moody of FanSided wrote.
"And he came out with a bang at Steinbrenner Field on Wednesday evening, retiring his first three major league batters in order. This would only be a sign of what was yet to come, as he'd continue to leave Rays hitters largely without answers throughout his entire outing."
The problem for the Royals has been their offense, but they have plenty of pitching depth. In that case, Cameron could end up being a trade chip if the Royals want to add a big bat to their mix at the deadline.
To acquire an established bat with a few years of club control, it's going to take at least one promising prospect. And while Cameron pitched very well and has a bright future, the Royals might be wise to dangle him in trade talks if they want to significantly improve their offense.
It will certainly be interesting to see where things stand at the deadline, but one thing is for sure. The Royals have a lot of pitching depth and can trade from it to boost their lineup.
More MLB: Royals' No. 5 Prospect Flirts With No-Hitter In Spectacular MLB Debut