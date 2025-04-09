Royals Post Farewell Message To Ex-Reliever Killed in Nightclub Roof Collapse
Early on Tuesday morning, tragedy struck the baseball world when a roof collapsed at Set Jet nightclub in the Dominican Republic, killing over 50 people and injuring over 160.
Among those killed were former Major Leaguers Tony Blanco and Octavio Dotel. Dotel pitched with the Royals briefly in 2007 before being traded to the Atlanta Braves.
Dotel initially survived and called for help but died on his way to the hospital. He was only 51 years old.
On X, the Royals posted a farewell message to the beloved reliever and offered their condolences for those affected by this unthinkable tragedy.
"We join the baseball community in mourning the passing of Octavio Dotel. We send out condolences to Octavio's family and loved ones."
Dotel once set an MLB record, playing for 13 teams over a long career. He spent time with the New York Mets, Houston Astros, Oakland Athletics, New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates, Los Angeles Dodgers, Colorado Rockies, Toronto Blue Jays, St. Louis Cardinals and Detroit Tigers in addition to his time with Kansas City and Atlanta.
His record was ultimately broken by Edwin Jackson, but Dotel was a well-traveled veteran. He even helped St. Louis win their 11th World Series title back in 2011 after being acquired from Toronto in a blockbuster deal.
Dotel posted a 3.78 ERA over 15 seasons and recorded 109 career saves. He will certainly be missed as the baseball world processes the shocking news of this terrible tragedy.
More MLB: Royals No. 1 Prospect Blasts 468-Foot Home Run, Makes Case For Triple-A Promotion