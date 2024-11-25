Royals Potential Target Expected To Receive $15 Million Contract
The Kansas City Royals have made some big moves already this offseason. They re-signed Michael Wacha to a three-year, $51 million contract with a $21 million option for 2028 and traded for Cincinnati Reds star Jonathan India.
The team has been active this winter, and they could still add some pieces. One player they have been linked to at various points this offseason is infielder Gleyber Torres, who recently helped the New York Yankees advance to the World Series.
Even with India already acquired, the Royals could potentially make a move for Torres. Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report expects that the star infielder will receive a one-year, $15 million contract.
A team might be willing to make such a bet based solely on the notion that Torres needs a change of scenery. He's uncommonly young for a free agent, so he may yet recapture the brilliance of his All-Star seasons for the New York Yankees in 2018 and 2019," Rymer wrote.
Or, teams could see him as the best leadoff man of this winter's free-agent class.
Torres could certainly benefit from a change of scenery. Kansas City is an environment with far less pressure and scrutiny than New York.
In 154 games, Torres hit .257 with 15 home runs, reached base at a .330 clip and had a .378 slugging percentage. Those numbers aren't too shabby, but perhaps going elsewhere will allow him to flourish again.
A one-year, $15 million deal should be right in the Royals price range, and they could play him at third base or move him to second and have India play third.
