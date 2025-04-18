Royals Praised For Awarding Final Bullpen Spot To Key Left-Hander
The Kansas City Royals are off to a slow start. After a surprising Wild Card berth in 2024, they have gone 8-12 in their first 20 games of the 2025 season.
They are only 3 1/2 games back of the first place Detroit Tigers in the American League Central, but their rough start already has them in third place.
The offense has been the main culprit of their struggles, but the pitching has held up its end of the bargain thus far.
Left-hander Daniel Lynch IV has performed well since earning the final bullpen spot out of spring training. Caleb Moody of FanSided praised the Royals for giving him that spot this year.
"A lot can be said about the Royals' bullpen this season, as they've faced their fair share of struggles to start the year. However, Daniel Lynch IV has not been one of the problems," Moody wrote.
"He's followed up his respectable 3.32 ERA season in 2024, with nine innings of scoreless baseball across eight appearances, with a 0.67 WHIP and .077 BAA as well. He's positioned himself into one of Matt Quatraro's more trusted names out of the 'pen."
Lynch has not allowed an earned run in eight appearances thus far. Injuries have limited him the past couple of years, but he looks to be healthy and is already proving to be a viable weapon out of the Royals bullpen.
If he can remain healthy, the Royals should be just fine on the pitching side. It's the offense that desperately needs to improve.
More MLB: Ex-Yankees, Rangers 40-Year-Old Shutdown Reliever Loosely Linked To Royals