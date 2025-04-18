Inside The Royals

Royals Praised For Awarding Final Bullpen Spot To Key Left-Hander

The Royals made a wise move giving this pitcher the final bullpen spot.

Curt Bishop

Apr 14, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Daniel Lynch IV (41) delivers a pitch against the New York Yankees during the eighth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Apr 14, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Daniel Lynch IV (41) delivers a pitch against the New York Yankees during the eighth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kansas City Royals are off to a slow start. After a surprising Wild Card berth in 2024, they have gone 8-12 in their first 20 games of the 2025 season.

They are only 3 1/2 games back of the first place Detroit Tigers in the American League Central, but their rough start already has them in third place.

The offense has been the main culprit of their struggles, but the pitching has held up its end of the bargain thus far.

Left-hander Daniel Lynch IV has performed well since earning the final bullpen spot out of spring training. Caleb Moody of FanSided praised the Royals for giving him that spot this year.

"A lot can be said about the Royals' bullpen this season, as they've faced their fair share of struggles to start the year. However, Daniel Lynch IV has not been one of the problems," Moody wrote.

"He's followed up his respectable 3.32 ERA season in 2024, with nine innings of scoreless baseball across eight appearances, with a 0.67 WHIP and .077 BAA as well. He's positioned himself into one of Matt Quatraro's more trusted names out of the 'pen."

Lynch has not allowed an earned run in eight appearances thus far. Injuries have limited him the past couple of years, but he looks to be healthy and is already proving to be a viable weapon out of the Royals bullpen.

If he can remain healthy, the Royals should be just fine on the pitching side. It's the offense that desperately needs to improve.

More MLB: Ex-Yankees, Rangers 40-Year-Old Shutdown Reliever Loosely Linked To Royals

Published
Curt Bishop
CURT BISHOP

Curt Bishop is a freelance sports writer who graduated from Maryville University of St. Louis with a Bachelor of Arts degree in the field of Communication and currently writes as a contributor for various platforms covering Major League Baseball. Curt’s work includes covering trade and free agency predictions, as well as rumors and news.

Home/News