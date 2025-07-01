Royals Predicted To Bring Speedy Young Shortstop To Kansas City
The 2025 season has been a drag so far for the Kansas City Royals, which puts all the more importance on the upcoming Major League Baseball Draft.
Because the Royals aren't typically big spenders in free agency, they're going to need an infusion of young talent in the years to come. Bobby Witt Jr. is the only Royals position player locked up on a long-term contract, and there's bound to be heavy turnover on the pitching staff as well.
The Royals hold the 23rd overall selection in the Jul. 13 draft, and could conceivably take anyone--high school or college, pitcher or hitter. Whoever they take, though, will be under pressure to perform once they arrive at Kauffman Stadium.
Baseball America's Carlos Collazo became the latest analyst to weigh in on who the Royals would take in his Monday mock draft.
Collazo projected that the Royals would select Daniel Pierce, a shortstop from Mill Creek H.S. (GA) who possesses a well-rounded skillset, most notably his speed.
"Pierce has real action throughout the teens and into the 20s as we get into the most high school-heavy clubs in the draft," Collazo wrote. "The Royals have more money to throw his way than any team picking after 15 outside of the (Baltimore) Orioles and (Milwaukee) Brewers."
Pierce, 18, is a 6-foot, 185-pound athlete who plays for his father in high school ball in Georgia. MLB Pipeline has him ranked as the 13th-best prospect in the class, and here's what their evaluators have to say about his offense:
"Pierce has a mature approach at the plate and focuses on making contact to all fields with his quick right-handed stroke. He has a history of producing against quality pitching in high school and on the showcase circuit, controlling the strike zone and not trying to swing for the fences. He has average raw power and should develop into a 15-homer threat as he continues to add muscle."
Will the Royals bring Pierce to Kansas City? We'll know in less than two weeks.
