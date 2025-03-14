Royals Predicted To DFA Lefty With 3.13 ERA In Opening Day Roster Surprise
Deciding the composition of a big-league bullpen is a very tough job.
From one year to the next, a terrific relief pitcher can suddenly become lackluster, and vice versa. As the regular season approaches, the Kansas City Royals have several solid returners that they have to decide to either cut loose or take a shot on repeating their production.
There are some touch conversations going on these days in the Royals' front office. If Daniel Lynch IV doesn't make the rotation, should he really be sent back to Triple-A when his stuff looks this electric. Can Kansas City afford to give up on Carlos Hernández and his 100-mile-per-hour fastball?
Most relief pitchers who post ERAs in the low threes one year feel their job is safe to begin the next one. However, due to the tight competition the Royals are having, one writer believes there's a Kansas City pitcher for whom that's not the case.
On Thursday, Kevin O'Brien of Royals Reporter projected Kansas City's Opening Day roster, and predicted that the club would designate lefty Sam Long for assignment, despite his 3.13 ERA last season in 43 appearances.
"My gut was to omit Long, which means he will be designated for assignment (and likely picked up by another club)," O'Brien wrote. "The numbers haven’t been good for Long this spring. In three outings and 2.2 IP, he has a 10.13 ERA, 2.25 WHIP and hasn’t struck out a single batter.
"The Royals also have lefty Angel Zerpa, in addition to Lynch, in the bullpen. I’m not sure Kansas City needs a third lefty, especially one who has had an up-and-down MLB career like Long."
Long, 29, came to the Royals last year on a minor-league contract and was called up to the club on May 20. From there, he held onto a middle-relief role for the entire season, and if the Royals were to let him go now, he'd likely get a shot elsewhere rather than clearing waivers.
No matter who doesn't make the team, it's clear that the Royals will be leaving at least one arm off the Opening Day roster who could help them at some point this season. The only question is whether they will choose to protect all of those arms from other clubs, potentially sparing Long, or go with the hot hand.
