Royals Predicted To Draft Another Star Shortstop In 2025 Draft

Could the Royals find their next great shortstop in the draft?

Curt Bishop

Jul 30, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; A Kansas City Royals hat and glove in the dugout during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Royals may be turning a corner after a rough start to the season. After falling to 8-14 to start the year, they have won five consecutive games and have come to within one game of the .500 mark.

There are now reasons for optimism in Kansas City after the team stumbled out of the gates. But the future is looking bright for the organization as well.

This summer, right before the All-Star break, the MLB Draft will take place, and teams will make some key selections to bolster their future.

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter predicts Kansas City will select shortstop Steele Hall from Hewitt-Trussville High School in Alabama.

"Originally part of the 2026 draft class, Hall reclassified in November and he has been trending up in a big way this spring thanks to his quick-twitch athleticism, top-of-the-scale speed and solid defensive profile at shortstop. His offensive game is still rough around the edges, but his athleticism has him trending toward hearing his name called in the first round," Reuter wrote.

Obviously, the Royals already have Bobby Witt Jr. at shortstop, and Hall won't be ready for at least a year. But the Royals can significantly boost their infield depth.

And if Hall rises through the ranks of the farm system, perhaps he could soon find his way onto the big-league roster.

With Witt playing shortstop, the Royals, should they draft Hall, might have to move him to second base or third base. But he could be an exciting young prospect.

