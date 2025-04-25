Royals 'Must Consider' Lineup Demotion For Slumping 27-Year-Old, Writer Claims
The Kansas City Royals' offensive struggles have been so wide-reaching, it's hard to know who to hold accountable.
Though the Royals have won four straight to get to 12-14 on the season, they still rank at the bottom of the barrel in most offensive categories. They've got the fewest home runs of any team in baseball, and are the worst team in the sport at hitting with runners on base.
It's hard to stand out on a stat sheet full of slumpers, but second baseman Michael Massey has been particularly to begin the season. Through 24 games, the 27-year-old is slashing .195/.215/.230, with three extra-base hits, no home runs, and an OPS+ of 29.
It's still April, so perhaps it's too early to panic. But one Royals writer believes benching Massey may be Kansas City's only course of recourse if these struggles continue.
On Friday, Oliver Vandervoort of FanSided asserted that the Royals "must consider" relegating Massey to the bench, perhaps putting Jonathan India back at his natural second base position rather than switching him between left field and third base.
"The second baseman is off to a horrendous start after two straight solid if not spectacular seasons. His slugging (.230) and OPS (.445) are both way, way down from his career norms (.389 and .670 respectively), and Baseball Savant has him in just the first percentile of batting run value (-9)," Vandervoort wrote.
"Switching out positions, the way the KC Royals offense is playing right now seems like rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic. On the other hand, something’s gotta change. Maybe a shift there sends a message. Or perhaps it sparks something. The key is that it really shouldn’t hurt to try."
Here's the problem: India hasn't been much better offensively (66 OPS+) and his defense at second base has always been well below league average. Plus, India's bat wouldn't be replacing Massey's; it would either be someone currently on the bench or someone in Triple-A.
However, at a certain point, it's a fool's errand to keep expecting different results from a hitter who's done nothing but struggle. Massey had a solid year in 2024, so he's earned at least a little more runway, but everyone is replaceable if they stink it up long enough.
