Royals Predicted To Go On Surge In Second Half Of 2025
The Kansas City Royals had a difficult first half of 2025. They went 47-50 through their first 97 games and entered the second half buried in the American League Central.
Two games into the second half they are now five games below the .500 mark and have fallen to 5 1/2 games back in the Wild Card race. It's going to take a miracle for them to turn their season around and reach the postseason for the second consecutive year.
However, hope may not be lost for Kansas City. Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report listed seven teams that could go on a second half run, and the Royals were among those teams.
"The Royals have the easiest remaining schedule of any team in the American League, with highlights including their ongoing series against the Miami Marlins and six more against the Chicago White Sox. They're already 23-17 against losing teams," Rymer wrote.
"They stand to get Cole Ragans and Michael Lorenzen back off the injured list in the not-too-distant future, both of whom will deepen an already strong pitching staff. Meanwhile, Jac Caglianone is too talented to only have a .466 OPS."
The Royals are still buried in the AL Central, sitting 12 games back of first place. However, their schedule appears to be easier than most, and if they can take advantage of that, we could very well see them back in the postseason for a second straight year.
It will be interesting to see if they can turn things around.
