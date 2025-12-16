Dodgers $66M All-Star Should Still Be Royals Target After Roster Shakeup

Fortunately, it doesn't seem as if the Kansas City Royals' search for outfielders is over after signing Lane Thomas and trading for Isaac Collins.

Thomas was quite good in 2023, and he's been mediocre or injury-plagued for the two years since. Collins was quite good for most of this past season, but he was also a 28-year-old rookie whom the Brewers parked on the bench in October. At most, one of the two can be counted on to succeed in the new year.

On Monday, it was reported once again that the Royals maintained an interest in Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran. But while Boston seems to be holding out for ace Cole Ragans in a trade, there's another recently-reported target who shouldn't be quite so pricy.

Royals should still be in on Teoscar Hernández

Nov 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Teoscar Hernandez (37) reacts after walking against the Toronto Blue Jays in the tenth inning during game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre.

Last week, before the Thomas and Collins additions broke, the Royals were confirmed to be in contact with the Los Angeles Dodgers about a potential trade for two-time All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernández. If they're still sniffing around Duran, they absolutely should be doing the same for Hernández.

While it's not entirely clear what the Dodgers would covet in a deal for Hernández (bullpen help? Luxury tax relief and prospects?), the Royals' need for offensive impact should lead them to keep in touch with LA throughout the winter. Especially, that is, because there's no conceivable way the Dodgers could get Ragans for the 33-year-old slugger.

Hernández hit 26 home runs in a down year, and 33 as an All-Star in 2024.

There's also a better chance the Royals could afford Hernández than the three-year, $66 million contract he signed with the Dodgers suggests. That deal paid him $25.5 million in cash last season and contains significant deferred money, so the Royals would only be on the hook for $10.5 million in total over the next two seasons.

Hernández also has a $15 million club option with a $6.5 million buyout for 2028.

No offense to Collins and Thomas, but the Royals still haven't landed a true impact bat for the upcoming season. Hernández profiles as someone who could help Kansas City flip the division race, and he really wouldn't be overly expensive to boot.

