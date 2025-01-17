Royals Predicted To Land Ex-Padres All-Star To Boost Lineup
The Kansas City Royals have made some key moves this offseason. They traded for Jonathan India and Joey Wiemer to boost their offense and also re-signed veteran pitchers Michael Wacha and Michael Lorenzen.
However, they could use a little more help on the offensive side. Acquiring India and Wiemer helps, but it wouldn't hurt to have one more bat, specifically one that provides power and can significantly boost the lineup
Super utility man Jurickson Profar remains a free agent, and Rowan Kavner of FOX Sports predicted that he will ultimately end up signing a deal with the Royals this offseason.
"A more traditional slugger in the middle of the order wouldn't hurt, but in the cavernous domain of Kauffman Stadium, a player who can get on base at a high clip and lengthen the lineup might be more important to help jump-start the Royals offense. Adding Jonathan India was a start, but more needs to be done for a team that last year ranked 19th in on-base percentage and had the second-lowest OPS out of the leadoff spot. More specifically, they need more pop in an outfield that ranked in the bottom two in every slash-line category last season. Profar should provide a boost in every regard," Kavner wrote.
Profar slashed .280/.380/.459 with 24 home runs and 85 RBI while also stealing 10 bases and posting an .839 OPS and a 3.6 WAR. He provides power from both sides of the plate and earned his first All-Star nod this year.
He would significantly boost the Royals lineup as they try to return to the postseason in 2025.
