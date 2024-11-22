Royals Predicted To Pursue Blockbuster With Reds After Failed Juan Soto Pursuit
It doesn't exactly take a rocket scientist to know that the Kansas City Royals and Juan Soto weren't a match made in heaven.
Reports that the Royals "checked in" on the New York Yankees' superstar free agent trickled out on Thursday, and were met with predictable derision from the baseball community. Soto expects a contract of $600-plus million, so what were the small-market Royals doing swimming in those waters?
On one hand, there's no harm in a quick phone call, but at the same time, the Royals have to be realistic about what they can and cannot accomplish this winter. There's no doubt they need to improve their lineup, but they can do so within their own budget range.
The Royals were also known to be in contact with the Cincinnati Reds about second baseman Jonathan India, who could be the ideal candidate to lead off in front of Bobby Witt Jr. next season. India may not be Juan Soto, but he's a former National League Rookie of the Year in his own right.
Recently, Drew Koch of FanSided predicted that the Royals' erstwhile Soto pursuit would "drive them back" to the Reds in hopes of getting a deal hammered out for India within the next few weeks.
"Cincinnati and KC were said to be discussing a trade that would send Jonathan India to the Royals in exchange for starting pitcher Brady Singer. However, after Nick Martinez agreed to sign the qualifying offer, those talks are said to have cooled," said.
"With the MLB Winter Meetings slated to begin shortly after the Thanksgiving holiday, Reds fans may see those same rumors pop up once again. India has been a frequent trade target, and with the Reds' infield depth, trading the former NL Rookie of the Year only makes sense."
India, 27, slashed .248/.357/.392 last season, so he has the on-base skills the Royals would be looking for in a new leadoff hitter. He's also a contact over power hitter, so his offensive stats could improve in the spacious Kauffman Stadium compared to the homer-happy Great American Ball Park.
The Royals may have been out of their depths when checking in on Soto, but there's no doubt they have the bandwidth to improve their club by adding India. The question is whether or not they can figure out the right package that placates the Reds, but doesn't harm their future outlook.
