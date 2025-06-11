Royals Predicted To Send Bobby Witt Jr., Two First-Timers To 2025 All-Star Game
The All-Star Game is fast approaching, and the Kansas City Royals could be well-represented at Truist Park in Atlanta.
Though they're only a game above .500, the Royals have had a handful of standout performances this season. The pitching staff has generally been strong, but the struggling offense would be nowhere if not for two young speedsters.
Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. was an All-Star last year, and he's well on his way to doing so again. But 25-year-old utility man Maikel Garcia, who underwhelmed at the plate in 2023 and 2024, has been the pleasant surprise of the year.
On Monday, ESPN's David Schoenfield predicted that both Witt and Garcia would make the American League All-Star team, with Witt narrowly earning the start at shortstop over Jacob Wilson of the Athletics and Jeremy Peña of the Houston Astros.
"Witt's home run numbers are down from last season, but he leads the majors with 22 doubles. With the weather heating up, some of those doubles should turn into home runs," Schoenfield wrote. "His defense remains spectacular, and he leads the AL in stolen bases. He's a true star, and though there's time for Peña or Wilson to pass him, Witt should be starting his first All-Star Game in 2025 -- the first of many."
Meanwhile, in a development that would have shocked fans before the season started, Schoenfield predicted that starting pitcher Kris Bubic would represent the Royals' rotation at the Jul. 15 game in Atlanta.
"(Bubic's) fastball isn't overpowering at 92-93 mph, but he has added more spin than before his surgery to improve its whiff rate and his changeup is one of the best in the game (batters are hitting .100 against it). Though maintaining a 1.43 ERA isn't likely, he has been really good and not just lucky."
The Royals are still searching for more consistency as a group, but heaven knows where they'd be without Witt, Garcia, and Bubic. All three deserve to be at the All-Star Game if they keep up the good work.
