Royals Projected To Sign All-Star After Brilliant Trade Deadline Swap
The Kansas City Royals were extremely active ahead of the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
Kansas City saw that it had a chance to make a run at a playoff spot and certainly capitalized on the deadline. One of the Royals' best moves definitely was the acquisition of infielder Paul DeJong. They landed him in a trade with the Chicago White Sox and he's seen time at third base and shortstop for the Royals.
DeJong has appeared in 26 games so far this season with the Royals and is slashing .259/.319/.519 with six home runs and 15 RBIs. He has been everything the Royals could've hoped for and Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter predicted that they will end up re-signing him in free agency this winter.
"With a 128 OPS+ and six home runs in 91 plate appearances since he was acquired from the Chicago White Sox at the deadline, Paul DeJong has been one of the team's most productive hitters over the past month. It likely won't take more than a couple million dollars to bring him back on a one-year deal."
DeJong is an eight-year big league veteran and has one All-Star nod under his belt. He is having one of his most productive seasons this year and has 24 home runs and 56 RBIs overall in 128 games played. He's just 31 years old and certainly won't cost too much. The Royals definitely should be in the mix to bring him back in 2025.
