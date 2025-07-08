Royals Rank Low On MLB's Latest Power Rankings List
The Kansas City Royals have been one of Major League Baseball's most disappointing teams in 2025. They won 86 games last year and earned a Wild Card spot, improving their record by 30 games over their 2023 finish.
However, while they sit in second place in the American League Central, they are 14 games back of the Detroit Tigers at 44-48 and five back in the Wild Card race.
The pitching staff has performed well this season, but the offense remains a major problem for the Royals, and it's something that needs to change in order for them to save their season.
In The Athletic's latest power rankings, Kansas City sits at 21 out of all 30 teams.
"Much like the Twins, the margin for error in Kansas City is non-existent. At 5 games back of the AL’s third and final Wild Card spot, the Royals will need to start stacking up wins and fast. Going 4-3 against the Diamondbacks and Mariners over the last week is a step in that direction, but the team will need to take advantage of six games against the Pirates and Marlins, plus another six at home against the Guardians and Braves, to push those playoff odds closer to reality," Johnny Flores Jr. wrote.
The Royals have played a little better over the past week, but they still have a lot of work to do in order to be considered a true postseason contender.
There is time left in the season, but now would be the time for them to start stringing together some wins.
