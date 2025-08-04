Royals Ranked In Middle Of Pack Post-Trade Deadline Moves
The Kansas City Royals made some key moves at the trade deadline. They were expected to be sellers rather than buyers, but they chose to augment their roster at the deadline.
They added several bats and a few key arms to bolster their roster and their farm system. They are just 3 1/2 games back in the American League Wild Card race, so they could still make it to the postseason.
Recently, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report ranked all 30 Major League teams in his latest power rankings, recapping what each team did at the trade deadline. The Royals were ranked 16th out of all 30 teams.
"With top trade chip Seth Lugo signed to a two-year, $46 million just a few days before the deadline and the team hovering around the .500 mark, the Royals opted to buy at the deadline," Reuter wrote. "They added outfielders Mike Yastrzemski and Randall Grichuk, back-of-the-rotation starter Bailey Falter and a pair of controllable arms in Ryan Berger and Stephen Kolek in exchange for Freddy Fermin."
While the rest of 2025 is uncertain, the Royals at least made enough moves to stay in the postseason race and make a run towards a Wild Card spot down the stretch. They were a Wild Card team last year, winning 86 games during the regular season and making it to the ALDS.
They have a few teams to climb over, but it certainly isn't impossible, and it will be interesting to see if they are able to sneak into a spot.
