Royals Receive High Grade For Trade Deadline Performance
The trade deadline has come and gone. Now, it is time to focus on the final two months of the 2025 regular season.
The Kansas City Royals were expected to be sellers at the deadline, but instead decided to buy and enhance their roster for the stretch run. They are 9 1/2 games back in the American League Central and 3 1/2 back in the Wild Card race.
Kansas City was a Wild Card team last year, falling short in the ALDS against the New York Yankees. With the deadline in the rearview mirror, Jim Bowden of The Athletic graded each team and gave Kansas City a B for what they accomplished.
"Their best deadline move was extending Seth Lugo, their most consistent starter over the past couple of years. In addition, I liked their decision to trade catcher Freddy Fermin, which netted two solid pitchers from the Padres, a deal the Royals could make because they have two more top catching prospects waiting in the wings. They also added three veteran outfielders in Mike Yastrzemski, Adam Frazier and Randal Grichuk, which helps them around the edges of the roster," Bowden writes.
The Royals didn't do anything crazy, and Bowden even threw shade their way for not acquiring a true impact bat. But the moves they did make should help them out down the stretch. The offense is in much better shape going forward.
Grichuk should give them a power boost down the stretch as they try to gain ground in the Wild Card race.
