Royals Receive Low Grade In Latest MLB Power Rankings
The Kansas City Royals are off to a bit of a slow start in 2025 after earning a Wild Card berth in 2024. They own an 8-9 record and sit in third place in the American League Central division.
Perhaps the biggest reason for their struggles has been their offense. They addressed their pitching needs in the offseason by bringing in Carlos Estevez and keeping Michael Wacha and Michael Lorenzen around, but adding Jonathan India clearly wasn't enough to bolster the offense.
In The Athletic's most recent power rankings, the Royals are tied for 20th with the Los Angeles Angels.
"The Royals have never felt more like the Witt and Co. Show than they have so far this season. Coming off his second-place MVP finish in 2024, Witt has already put up 0.8 fWAR and 137 WRC+. The next closest Royal hitter is Maikel Garcia at 0.4 fWAR. After that, much of Kansas City’s regular lineup has been a net negative. MJ Melendez has a minus-13 WRC+, while Hunter Renfroe has yet to slug a homer," Johnny Flores Jr. wrote.
In order to increase their offensive production, the Royals may have to get creative. They could look to call up Jac Caglianone, who is on fire at Double-A Northwest Arkansas.
Perhaps the eventual return of Mark Canha from the injured list could give them a boost. But for now, the Royals are left scuffling offensively, and without much protection for Witt, it's going to be hard for them to make the necessary improvements to contend.
