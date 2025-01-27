Royals Receive Middling Grade For Offseason Moves Thus Far
The Kansas City Royals have been busy this winter, having acquired Jonathan India from the Cincinnati Reds for Brady Singer and brought back veteran pitchers Michael Wacha and Michael Lorenzen.
The team is looking to build off of its 2024 success. The Royals were the second American League Wild Card team last year and advanced to the ALDS, where they would fall short against the eventual AL champion New York Yankees.
However, their offseason moves have received mixed reviews. Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report gave Kansas City a C grade when discussing what they've done this winter.
"The Royals retained Wacha by signing him to a three-year extension that guarantees $51 million. That was a solid move, and ditto for bringing back Lorenzen," Rymer wrote.
"As for the other big move of their winter, the India-Singer trade is as puzzling on this end as it is on Cincinnati's. Singer was an expendable arm, sure, but India is not the hitter the Royals needed. He's a .241 hitter with a .722 OPS away from Great American Ball Park.
If there is improvement evident in Kansas City's offseason, it's only marginal. After the club's surprising return to the playoffs in 2024, it's a letdown."
The Royals could still use a little bit more help this offseason. Unfortunately, a lot of solid bats have been signed and there aren't many left. They would be wise to turn their attention to the bullpen.
A back-end arm to go with Lucas Erceg and Hunter Harvey would go a long way.
