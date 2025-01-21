Royals Reportedly Targeting Ex-Yankees Reliever After Strong Bullpen Session
The Kansas City Royals have been busy this offseason, making a key trade to add both Jonathan India and Joey Wiemer from the Cincinnati Reds. They also re-signed veteran pitchers Michael Wacha and Michael Lorenzen.
There are still areas of the roster they could look to improve, however. They could use another bat and a bullpen arm to go with Lucas Erceg and Hunter Harvey at the back end. Fortunately, a potential candidate has emerged for Kansas City.
According to Pat Ragazzo of Sports Illustrated, right-hander Lou Trivino threw a bullpen session on Tuesday and the teams present were quite impressed.
"Free agent RHP Lou Trivino threw a bullpen session at Cressey Sports Performance in Palm Beach in front of scouts this morning," Ragazzo tweeted.
"Yankees, Dodgers, Guardians, Cubs, Giants, Reds, Royals were among those in attendance and teams came away impressed, I’m told.
Got his sinker up to 94 mph and is already drawing interest from several teams."
The Royals could certainly use Trivino. He has not pitched since 2022, when he was traded from the then-Oakland Athletics to the New York Yankees. Injuries kept him out of the past two seasons.
However, his session on Tuesday appears to have been quite promising, which is a good sign for teams in need of bullpen help that have shown interest.
The Royals could certainly benefit from having a healthy Trivino is their bullpen in 2025 as they try to build off of their success in 2024. They earned a Wild Card spot and made it to the ALDS. But more bullpen arms could help them go deeper.
