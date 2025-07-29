Royals' Seth Lugo Breaks Silence On Decision To Remain In Kansas City
The most surprising move of the trade deadline for the Kansas City Royals wasn't a trade at all.
Starting pitcher Seth Lugo's name was all over trade rumors with the Royals floating a few games below .500. But rather than trading him for prospects ahead of his likely free agency, the Royals decided to hammer out a new contract.
Of course, Lugo had to be amenable to that contract, which is reportedly two years, $46 million with a $17 million club option for 2028 ($3 million buyout) that can escalate to a $20 million vesting option. It was a nice chunk of change, for sure, but still somewhat surprising to see him accept, given what he might have been worth on the open market.
However, once Lugo explained his decison to stay before Monday's game, everything made sense.
“After being here for a year and a half, me and my family just fell in love with the city,” Lugo said, per Anne Rogers of MLB.com. “Kansas City is such a pretty place, and it’s treated us so well.
"As far as on the field, me and the other pitchers and the entire pitching department, we really feel like we’re onto something really special. From the coaching staff, but more specifically, the pitching department -- it’s something that we’re building. And it’s something I want to be a part of.”
Lugo will be 36 next season, so one has to think he's at least considering the possibility of remaining in Kansas City for the rest of his career. And judging by the level of comfort he expressed with being there, that's a good thing for all involved.
“Continuing to grow with those guys and watch the organization grow like it is, it’s something that I didn’t want to take for granted or see if the grass is greener,” Lugo said. “It’s something special that you don’t want to lose.”
Lugo owns a 2.95 ERA in 19 starts this season, and with Kris Bubic out for the year, he now has to step into the ace role. He'll make his next start for the 52-55 Royals on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves.
