Royals-Seth Lugo Extension: Kansas City Pulls Off Stunner Before Deadline
The Kansas City Royals are not your trade deadline sellers, so quit asking.
On Saturday, the Royals acquired outfielder Randal Grichuk to shore up a key weakness. But on Sunday, they took care of an even bigger piece of business.
Seth Lugo, the Royals' most dependable starting pitcher of the last two years, was a prime trade candidate with the team hovering just below .500 for most of the year. He originally signed a three-year, $45 million deal with an opt out before next season, and he was pitching far about that dollar value.
According to a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Royals and Lugo are in the process of finalizing a multi-year extension. He's off the market at the trade deadline, and the Royals have locked in a formidable top of the rotation with Lugo, Cole Ragans, Kris Bubic, and Michael Wacha for 2026.
At the time of publication, the length and value of the deal are not yet known.
It has to be considered a bit of a surprise that Lugo would sign now, when he can only negotiate with one team, versus waiting until the offseason, when he could negotiate with all 30. But it speaks not only to his comfort with pitching in Kansas City, but the culture the Royals are building, particularly among pitchers.
With a 2.95 ERA this season, a 2.98 ERA as a Royal, and a second-place Cy Young Award finish last season, Lugo has certainly proven his worth, and it's incredible to think that the 35-year-old wasn't a starting pitcher until two seasons ago with the San Diego Padres.
Now that any rumors about selling have been dispelled, Lugo and the 52-54 Royals can shift their attention to chasing down a playoff spot, though they still have a four-game hole to climb out from.
