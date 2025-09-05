Royals Seth Lugo Injury Is Major Blow To Team's Playoff Aspirations
The Kansas City Royals are still alive in the American League Wild Card race. With a win on Thursday, they improved to 71-69 on the season and moved to within two games of the Seattle Mariners for the third and final spot. The Texas Rangers have passed them in the standings, but Kansas City is still alive as the final month of the regular season continues.
However, they were forced to place right-hander Seth Lugo on the 15-day injured list with a lower back strain. Lugo has struggled since being awarded a contract extension just prior to the trade deadline.
This is certainly a major blow to their postseason aspirations. Right-hander Stephen Kolek was recalled to take his place.
Seth Lugo Injury Is Huge Blow To Royals Playoff Hopes
The Royals are going to need Lugo if they are to make a run in the postseason. They have dealt with various injuries in their starting rotation lately. Lugo also hasn't quite been himself since being given his contract extension.
He is 8-7 in 26 starts and has struck out 125 batters over 145 1/3 innings of work, but has watched his ERA skyrocket to 4.15. Caleb Moody of Kings of Kauffman discussed just how bad things had gotten with Lugo since the extension.
"It's no secret that Lugo hasn't looked right in the second-half. Since the All-Star break, he's sporting a very high 7.51 ERA along with a 1.78 WHIP and .302 BAA in 44.1 innings of work. For the month of August in particular, Lugo has only pitched 5.0+ innings once, resulting in a 9.11 ERA and 2.03 WHIP," Moody writes.
"This is far from the stellar first-half form he showed where he threw to a 2.67 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and .214 BAA in 101.0 innings of work, earning him a what was perceived as a well-deserved contract extension at the time."
Rest might be what is best for Lugo right now. But if he can't make it back from the injured list in time for the postseason, if the Royals qualify, that is, they will be in trouble. Fortunately, Cole Ragans is seemingly close to making his return from the IL, but losing Lugo is still quite a big blow for the team as they try to make a push for a Wild Card spot.
We'll see how long the Royals are without him.
