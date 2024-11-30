Royals Should Avoid Reunion With Former Fan Favorite This Winter
The Kansas City Royals had a fun 2024 season, winning 86 games and securing the second American League Wild Card after losing 106 in 2023 and falling well short of the postseason.
The Royals even knocked out the Baltimore Orioles in the Wild Card Series before losing to the New York Yankees in the ALDS. But the future is bright in Kansas City and 2025 should be another fun season.
The Royals need a little help offensively and could use a big bat for the middle of the lineup.
However, Jacob Milham of FanSided believes that Kansas City should stay away from reuniting with former fan-favorite Whit Merrifield.
"Utilityman Whit Merrifield is one of the most beloved Royals of the past decade, spending six seasons (2016–2022) as a two-time All-Star and respected leader. By the time he was traded, though, Merrifield’s production had begun to decline, and both his offensive and defensive versatility had less impact on a team stuck in the divisional cellar," Milham wrote.
"The late-blooming Merrifield will be 36 on Opening Day, leaving little optimism for a late-career resurgence. While he looked like his usual self with the Atlanta Braves last year, his struggles in the first half with the Philadelphia Phillies paint a different picture."
Merrifield hit just .222 this past season with four home runs, 15 RBI and a sub-par .625 OPS. He also had a 76 OPS+ and slugged only .314 during the regular season with the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves.
The Royals would be wise to avoid a reunion.
