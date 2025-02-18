Royals Should Kick Tires On Potential Trade For Tigers Former Top Prospect
The Kansas City Royals have taken care of their pitching needs. Michael Wacha and Michael Lorenzen are back and Carlos Estevez was brought on board.
On Friday, the Royals even dished out a contract extension to left-hander Cole Ragans.
But there still is one missing piece for a team that clinched its first postseason berth since 2015 last year. They now need an impact bat if they want to bolster their offense. Beyond Bobby Witt Jr., the lineup is lacking in power.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report listed Detroit Tigers' slugger Spencer Torkelson as a trade chip. Perhaps the Royals could kick the tires on a potential deal.
"When the Tigers signed Gleyber Torres, the move forced Colt Keith to first base and Torkelson into roster limbo," Rymer wrote.
"It's the latest turn in a series of unfortunate events for Torkelson. He was the No. 1 pick in 2020 and made it onto Detroit's Opening Day roster in 2022. Since then, he's been demoted a couple of times and posted only a .693 OPS in the majors.
He's still just 25, though, and thus a change-of-scenery candidate in the abstract. "
Because the Tigers and Royals are American League Central rivals, a deal could be complicated. However, Torkelson could be a potential buy-low candidate.
A change of scenery could help him rejuvenate himself in 2025. Kansas City is a hitter-friendly park, so he could rediscover his power stroke with the Royals if acquired.
If he can get back to his old self, he could be the missing piece they need.
More MLB: Polarizing Ex-Yankees Veteran Projected For One-Year, $6 Million Deal With Royals