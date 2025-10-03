Royals Should Protect Top Catching Prospect At All Costs This Winter
The Kansas City Royals missed the postseason in 2025 after going 82-80 and finishing in third place in the American League Central. They were a Wild Card team in 2024, rising from 106 losses the previous year to win 86 games. However, while the pitching staff remained strong in 2025, the offense let them down. Even with a breakout performance from Maikel Garcia, they didn't have enough to stay in contention.
They will need to improve their offense this offseason if they want to be back in contention in 2026. There are a lot of ways they can go about this. They can use free agency or potentially even use the trade market.
However, if they do make trades, there are some prospects that should be off limits. Mike Gillespie of Kings of Kauffman lists top prospect Blake Mitchell as one of them.
Royals Top Prospect Should Be Off Limits In Trade Talks
"Mitchell falling short of stellar batting stats isn't surprising, though — his season must be considered against the backdrop of his injury. He'll get the chance to improve his injury-tainted numbers in the Arizona Fall League where, together with (A.J.) Causey, (Carson) Roccaforte, and other KC minor leaguers, he'll begin play this month,"
"Hopefully, Mitchell's bat will heat up in the AFL. But even if it doesn't, the Royals shouldn't trade their top prospect."
Mitchell did at least ascend from the Arizona Complex League to Single-A Quad Cities. However, his hamate injury limited him to 60 games this year, and he hit .218/.390/.320 with just three home runs, 19 RBI and a .710 OPS. Last year, he hit 18 home runs, so he can provide power from the left side of the plate when he is healthy.
He will play in the Arizona Fall League, which starts on October 8, and he'll have a chance to make up for the time he lost due to his injury. If he can regain his stroke, perhaps he could be on pace for a bounce-back season in 2026 and could advance further through the Royals farm system.
It will certainly be interesting to see how he performs in the AFL and if he can get his stroke back before the offseason begins. The Royals will need him to stay healthy, but it still would be wise to hold onto him as of now.
