Royals Young Catcher Earns Significant Praise After Breakout 2025 Season
The Kansas City Royals ultimately missed the postseason this year after going 82-80 and finishing in third place in the American League Central, six games behind the division champion Cleveland Guardians. Their offense ultimately let them down in 2025, while the pitching staff held up its end of the bargain. Still, that wasn't enough to overcome the failures of the offense, and that is an area that the Royals will need to improve this offseason.
Still, some young players took some very important steps forward in 2025. One player in particular that showed off some potential is catcher Carter Jensen who was called up late in the season to help with their playoff push.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report listed Jensen as the Royals' top minor league player of this year.
Royals Catcher Broke Out In 2025
"Jensen has some of the best raw power of any prospect in baseball, and he crushed a mammoth 482-foot home run on the final day of the regular season to cap off a strong run as a September call-up. In 69 plate appearances with the big-league club, he hit .300/.391/.550 with six doubles, three home runs and 13 RBI, and he should get a long look for a spot on the Opening Day roster next spring," Reuter wrote on Thursday.
In 111 games between Double-A Northwest Arkansas and Triple-A Omaha, Jensen hit .290/.377/.501 with 45 extra-base hits, 20 home runs and 10 stolen bases. He provides power from the left side of the plate and should receive some more chances in 2026. With Salvador Perez expected to return to the team this offseason, Jensen may be used more as a designated hitter rather than a catcher, but he should still get some chances behind the plate.
He hit .300/.391/.500 with three home runs, 13 RBI and a .941 OPS after being called up to the Major Leagues. He certainly took some big steps forward this year, and the future appears to be bright for him.
If the Royals can get a full season out of him, perhaps some of the fixes they need to make offensively can be done from within. Jensen has a lot of power in his swing and if given a full year could put up some very solid numbers.
We'll see what the Royals have planned for him next year.
